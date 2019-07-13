When Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar saved a family during Mumbai riots

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is known for his sturdy defence and playing a defining role in putting India on the cricket map. However, a story of when he saved a family’s life during the Mumbai riots is not as popularly known.

In 1992-93, when Mumbai was under the grip of communal riots, Gavaskar, along with a few more sportsperson had saved a driver’s family from an enraged mob. As highlighted by Better India, the World Cup-winning Indian lived in Sportsfield in Mumbai, which housed some other prominent sports personalities as well.

“An intercom alert was promptly conveyed to each flat. At the time, we did not realise that the reason for the assembly was that a driver and his family, belonging to a particular religion, were to pass by shortly.

“The crowd seemed to know about this and, on seeing the car, pelted it and managed to stop it in front of our building. There were frightened women and children inside, pleading for mercy,” Yajurvindra Singh revealed while writing for The Week.

“The team of sportsmen with a bat, tennis racket, and a hockey stick was a sight to see,” he added.

Further light was thrown on the incident by Sunil Gavaskar’s son, Rohan Gavaskar. When the Indian legend was being awarded the Golden Jubilee Lifetime Achievemtn Award during a function of Sports Journalist’s Association of Mumbai in 2016, his son talked about Gavaskar’s heroic gesture.

“He told the mob, whatever you are going to do to that family, you are going to do to me first and then better sense prevailed and the family was allowed to go on its way. It takes a special kind of courage to put your life at risk and confront the hate mob, and I guess, it takes a special kind of courage to sort of face the kind of bowlers which he did in his career without a helmet.

“People called it courage, someone may call insanity, but in my mind, it needs special courage to do that.”