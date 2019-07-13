Fans rage over fake sexual harassment accusations by female comedian on online cricket community

A New Zealand comedian by the name of Melanie Bracewell has found herself embroiled in a controversy, after tweeting out an erotic tale that she claimed was sent to her on Reddit.

However, when a Reddit moderator asked to reveal who sent her the unsolicited content on the cricket sub-reddit, she revealed that it was a joke and that she had shared the content herself through a fake account.

The reason? Well, Bracewell was on radio’s Alternative Cricket Commentary when the incident took place, and she was apparently using it to get more people to share their own such erotic cricket tales.

“Oh my God I commented on the cricket subreddit and got this private message my lord,” the tweet read, with a story about a sexual encounter within cricket fans.

But things blew up when it turned out it was she herself who had shared the post, sparking a reaction from fans.

https://t.co/mvCKznPlen [META] Melanie Bracewell, who accused that a user from this sub DMed her sexually inappropriate content after she commented here has deleted that tweet after it was discovered that she made it all up as a “joke”. #cricket — Reddit Cricket (@Reddit_Cricket) July 12, 2019

Melanie Bracewell going from stealing jokes to just plain making up stories was the logical career move. — Ghost Mutt (@TyeTyeee) July 12, 2019

Melanie Bracewell did her best to defame 130,000 people, with a fake DM, and instead of apologising publicly on twitter, she deletes her account? what a shitcunt — Brendon (@Waylander1990) July 12, 2019

Melanie Bracewell actions wrong on so many levels. From trivialising sexual harassment for the lols to being just yet another public figure trying to cash in on the age old racist predatory brown man trope. — ajay murthy (@_ajaymurthy) July 12, 2019

“We made jokes about some weird texts we got on the text line of cricket horndogs,” Bracewell had said to the moderator in response.

“Thought it would be funny to post something to prompt some more erotic fanfiction on the show (very on theme for the commentary). It ended up being far more intense and hilarious than I expected so popped it up on [social media], thought it was funnier to imply it was out of the blue.

“Seriously did not expect this to blow up the way it did… It ended up being far more intense and hilarious than I expected so popped it up on soc med, thought it was funnier to imply it was out of the blue… hence why I blacked out the name, honestly didnt even think about the culture of the cricket subreddit or bringing the community into disrepute.

“Genuinely was just a laugh. But I’d like to genuinely apologize. I didnt think it through properly and it’s not something I’d do again.”