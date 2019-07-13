Former Cricket World Cup winner reveals when MS Dhoni should retire

Over the past few days, the world of cricket has remained focused on Indian legend MS Dhoni following rumours that he may call it a day from the sport soon, now that India are no longer in contention for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to their defeat in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain and World Cup winner Steve Waugh has established that only Dhoni should be given the right to choose his own retirement date and time. Waugh made his verdict in the light of recent situations where a lot of fans had abused the veteran wicket-keeper batsman for his slow innings in the World Cup semi-final.

“He will retire when he has to, no one should tell him that,” the former right-handed batsman said, while speaking in an interview with Times Now News.

Speaking about the game, New Zealand won the toss and batted first to post 239/8 on board in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, Team India could muster only 221 runs before they ran out of wickets with three balls remaining in the innings. India’s top order of Rohit Sharma (1), KL Rahul (1) and Virat Kohli (1) failed spectacularly, before Rishabh Pant (32), Hardik Pandya (32), Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) himself tried to lead the Men in Blue to a win.

When Dhoni departed as the eighth batsman, the scoreline read 215 with ten balls remaining. But India folded completely as they lost the remaining two wickets while adding just six more runs in seven balls.