Reports: Split in Indian team over Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Ravi Shastri’s role questioned

The Indian Cricket Team faced disappointment in their quest for World Cup glory, as they were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals. And the problems seem to have piled on for Virat Kohli and Co, with reports of a major rift in the Indian team surfacing.

According to a stunning news report by Dainik Jagran, there has been a major rift in the Indian Cricket Team following their World Cup exit. The report claims that there are two factions within the team – one which sides with captain Virat Kohli while the other which supports Rohit Sharma. Furthermore, the story goes on to say that there is a bias in player selection for the team.

The story goes on further to claim that there is a strong sense that those in Virat Kohli’s company are secured of their position within the setup. While there is also a strong bias for KL Rahul, who is constantly picked for the playing eleven despite being in poor form.

Finally, the report states that several players are unhappy with the combo of head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun and many also want them to leave.

The news comes shortly after India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where they were beaten by New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final.