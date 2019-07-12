Who will Pakistan face in the 2020 T20 Cricket World Cup?

Pakistan were one of the unlucky sides to miss out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The South Asian side finished fifth, just one spot below the mark. Nevertheless, the attention will now turn to next year, with the T20 World Cup coming up.

So close yet so far! It was a disappointing campaign for Pakistan who missed out on a semi-final birth in the final stages of the group campaign. The South Asian side had sealed some surprise results during the early part of the tournament but eventually finished one place behind New Zealand.

Nevertheless, 2020 presents another opportunity to the former World Champions to shine as the T20 Cricket World Cup comes about. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co will travel to Australia for the tournament, which will bring back the two-group format.

Pakistan are drawn in Group 1 of the competition, alongside hosts Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies. Two more teams will join them after the completion of the qualifiers.

Pakistan’s fixtures for the 2020 T20 Cricket World Cup

Match 1: Pakistan vs Australia

October 24, 2020; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Match 2: Pakistan vs A1

October 29, 2020; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Match 3: Pakistan vs New Zealand

October 31, 2020; Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Match 4: Pakistan vs West Indies

November 3, 2020; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Match 5: Pakistan vs B2

November 6, 2020; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne