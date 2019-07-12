Who will India face in the 2020 T20 Cricket World Cup?

India had their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign cut short after they were well beaten by New Zealand in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue exited their second straight World Cup from the semi-final stage and will now look to make amends in next year’s T20 World Cup. Here’s who they are drawn against.

With their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign done and dusted, India will look to prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue haven’t won the competition since it’s inaugural edition, back in 2007, when they beat Pakistan in a thrilling final to lift the cup.

The T20 World Cup is set to take place in Australia next year, starting from October 18 to November 15. The competition will use the original two-group format after a combined league stage campaign was used for the fifty-over World Cup.

As such, India have been drawn in Group 2, alongside England, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Two more teams are expected to join the group via the qualifier route.

India’s fixtures for the 2020 T20 Cricket World Cup

Match 1: India vs South Africa

October 24, 2020; Perth Stadium, Perth

Match 2: India vs A2

October 29, 2020; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Match 3: India vs England

November 1, 2020; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Match 4: India vs B1

November 5, 2020; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Match 5: India vs Afghanistan

November 8, 2020; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney