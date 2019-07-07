Cricket world comes together to wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday

On 7th July 1981, a boy was born in the town of Ranchi, India. 38 years later, he is regarded as one of the biggest legends of cricket and has already lifted the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the Test Championship, making him the only captain in history to do so – the man is none other than MS Dhoni.

On the occasion of “Captain Cool’s” thirty-eighth birthday, the whole of Twitter came forward to wish the legend. Here is a compilation of some of the best tweets:

🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket

🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe

🔹 A name with an undeniable legacy MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

Who can forget the 2011 World Cup winning six? 🙌 Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! pic.twitter.com/M92m2ky2lH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2019

Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni 😄😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Jharkhand: Members of a youth cricket club in Ranchi celebrate the birthday of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He turned 38 today. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MzBW6FEBgY — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

MS Dhoni: Only captain to win all three ICC Trophies [WT20, CWC and CT] Under MSD’s leadership India became World No.1 in Tests for the first time (2009) His rise in international cricket has been phenomenal. #HappyBirthdayMSD #HappyBirthdayDHONI pic.twitter.com/TeRrgqCdBq — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 7, 2019

If ever there’s a book on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written by Dhoni.

Happy Birthday 🥳 #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019

One Moon. One Sun. One MS. Super Birthday to the Most Special! The Most Special, now and always! Now and always, enga #Thala Dhoni'ku periya whistle adinga! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pDuF9qnhBO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2019

Best word editor –

MS Word Best slideshow maker –

MS Powerpoint Best spreadsheet maker –

MS Excel Best game finisher –

MS Dhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 7, 2019

Most International runs as keeper 17,840 ~ Sangakkara(No.3)

17,216~ Dhoni(No.5 and no.6)*

15,252 ~ Gilchrist(opener)

10,463 ~ Boucher(no.5 and no.6)

10,269 ~ A Flower(no.4) #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/cRB9G5UL30 — Dany (@Dany80161812) July 7, 2019

One man

A billion emotions

A lifetime of memories Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni 😍#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/Sd0sk5Wx2s — Rishabh Srivastava (@Sr_Rishabh_) July 7, 2019

