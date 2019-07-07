Cricket world comes together to wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday

On 7th July 1981, a boy was born in the town of Ranchi, India. 38 years later, he is regarded as one of the biggest legends of cricket and has already lifted the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the Test Championship, making him the only captain in history to do so – the man is none other than MS Dhoni.
On the occasion of “Captain Cool’s” thirty-eighth birthday, the whole of Twitter came forward to wish the legend. Here is a compilation of some of the best tweets:
🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket
🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe
🔹 A name with an undeniable legacy
MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN
— ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019
Who can forget the 2011 World Cup winning six? 🙌 Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! pic.twitter.com/M92m2ky2lH
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2019
Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni 😄😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Happy Birthday, @msdhoni! 🎂 https://t.co/AeEV4YHRne
— Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) July 7, 2019
Jharkhand: Members of a youth cricket club in Ranchi celebrate the birthday of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He turned 38 today. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MzBW6FEBgY
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019
First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019
MS Dhoni:
Only captain to win all three ICC Trophies [WT20, CWC and CT]
Under MSD’s leadership India became World No.1 in Tests for the first time (2009)
His rise in international cricket has been phenomenal. #HappyBirthdayMSD #HappyBirthdayDHONI pic.twitter.com/TeRrgqCdBq
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 7, 2019
'Class is Permanent'#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSDhoni #Dhoni#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dtp922IgJH
— Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) July 7, 2019
If ever there’s a book on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written by Dhoni.
Happy Birthday 🥳 #Dhoni
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019
#SachisGod & God Says So.
Dhoni is the best captain I have played under. – Sachin Tendulkar. #INDvSL #CWC19 #Dhoni #Sachin pic.twitter.com/ca48zXAECy
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 6, 2019
One Moon. One Sun. One MS. Super Birthday to the Most Special! The Most Special, now and always! Now and always, enga #Thala Dhoni'ku periya whistle adinga! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/pDuF9qnhBO
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2019
Anyone who watches @msdhoni play will be his fan. #dhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni 🎂💃🏽❤️🎈🌟 A real hero; in the field. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dALKt9j3VU
— vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) July 7, 2019
Picture of the Day 🤗💙#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSD38 pic.twitter.com/DtrrzjospJ
— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 7, 2019
Best word editor –
MS Word
Best slideshow maker –
MS Powerpoint
Best spreadsheet maker –
MS Excel
Best game finisher –
MS Dhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 7, 2019
Most International runs as keeper
17,840 ~ Sangakkara(No.3)
17,216~ Dhoni(No.5 and no.6)*
15,252 ~ Gilchrist(opener)
10,463 ~ Boucher(no.5 and no.6)
10,269 ~ A Flower(no.4)
#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/cRB9G5UL30
— Dany (@Dany80161812) July 7, 2019
Happy Birthday ms dhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h7NMGGhxDS
— Karmveer Singh Ola (@k_s_ola_9) July 7, 2019
One man
A billion emotions
A lifetime of memories
Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni 😍#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/Sd0sk5Wx2s
— Rishabh Srivastava (@Sr_Rishabh_) July 7, 2019
