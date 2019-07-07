Rohit Sharma reveals how 2011 World Cup hero’s advice helped him become top scorer

The whole of the cricketing world was on its feet to commend Rohit Sharma for breaking a world cup record. The Indian opener hit five centuries in one edition and is also the leader in terms of runs scored. However, Sharma revealed recently that it was a 2011 World Cup hero who helped him reach this milestone.

Rohit Sharma revealed that Yuvraj Singh motivated him and asked him to wait for the right chance. He then cited that Singh was in a similar position prior to the 2011 Cricket World Cup, a tournament in which he was later named the most valuable player (via India Today).

“I was not getting big runs. So we always talk about the game, about life. I mean, he’s like a big brother to me.

“So he said when it matters you will do it. I guess probably he was talking about the World Cup.

“He was in a similar phase in 2011 before the World Cup, was not getting enough, like, not getting enough runs. So what he told me was to just be in good space. And that’s what he did, that’s why he was so successful at that World Cup. So that is the chat we had,” Sharma told the media present.

The Indian opener broke the record for most centuries in a single edition of the world cup. He scored a ton against each of South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, surpassing Mahela Jaywardhane in the process.

He will now hope for more of the same when his side meets New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.