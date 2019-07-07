Rohit Sharma creates World Cup history with fifth century of the tournament

Having just surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma also slammed his fifth hundred in the tournament while playing against Sri Lanka – and cemented his place in the history books forever.

The maverick right-handed batsman smashed his hundred in just 92 balls, while chasing Sri Lanka’s target of 265 runs. After having scored hundreds against South Africa, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh, this was his fifth hundred in the tournament as mentioned above – and it is also a world record.

Rohit eclipsed the record set by legendary Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four centuries in the 2015 World Cup. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain is now the only cricketer to score five tons in a single World Cup and also the cricketer with the maximum number of hundreds in a single edition of the tournament.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

This was his sixth overall World Cup hundred as well, thereby helping him equal the record set by Sachin Tendulkar who played in six editions of the tournament, between 1992 and 2011.

This was also his 27th ODI century overall – a joint-fifth place with South African batsman Hashim Amla.

Rohit Sharma eventually departed after scoring 103 runs from 94 balls and placing Team India in a safe position of 189/1 in 30.1 overs, while chasing a tricky Sri Lankan target of 265. He also the current top-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, with 647 runs from 8 matches scored at an average of 92.42.