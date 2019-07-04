Reports: MS Dhoni’s peculiar cricket bat usage may hint at possible retirement

MS Dhoni has had his fair share of criticism during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Many fans and experts have called for the former Indian skipper to hang up his boots. And according to one report, he may have been planning to do that all along.

As noticed by several fans before, MS Dhoni has been particular in changing his bats during an innings in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. As speculated by Indian news publication, Hindustan Times, this may just be Dhoni’s subtle way of thanking those who have stood by him before he rolls a curtain on his career.

In fact, that theory has seemingly been confirmed by Dhoni’s close friend and manager, Arun Pandey, who believes that the former Indian skipper is thanking the bat makers for supporting him through the initial stages of his career.

“It’s a fact that he has been using different bats with different brandings, but he is not charging them. He wants to say thank to them for helping in various stages of his career,” Pandey was quoted by Mumbai Mirror, via HT.

“He does not need money, he has enough of it, he is using those bats as a goodwill gesture. BAS was with him from the beginning and SG also was very helpful to him.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni himself has received flak for his playing style in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Fans and experts have lamented him on his low strike rate, as well as, his choice of not rotating the strike while on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the Indian wicket-keeper still has some time to go out on a high, with India making it into the semi-finals of the World Cup.