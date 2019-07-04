India lose top spot, Australia rise in latest ICC ODI rankings

On Wednesday the 3rd of July, the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings were released and India found themselves losing their top spot to England. Meanwhile, Australia pipped New Zealand to reclaim third place.

ICC posted the updated rankings charts in the official Instagram handle of Cricket World Cup. Take a look at the post right here, to understand the details in full:

As you can see, England are now on the top spot with 123 points, thanks to two back-to-back victories against India and New Zealand in the group stage of the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup. India, who were previously on 123 points, lost a point due to the defeat against England and fell down to the second place.

Australia (113 points) won both their most recent encounters – against England and New Zealand – and that helped them regain the third position after they had lost it to New Zealand (now on fourth, with 112 points) after getting defeated by India earlier in the World Cup group stage. The Kiwis, meanwhile, are currently on the brink of exit from the tournament after back-to-back losses against Australia and New Zealand.

The remaining spots remain unchanged, with South Africa (109 points) on fifth place, Pakistan (96 points) on sixth and Bangladesh (91 points) on seventh.

Sri Lanka (79 points), West Indies (76 points) and Afghanistan (60 points) complete the rankings charts, at eighth, ninth and tenth place respectively.