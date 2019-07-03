Fans blame BCCI for Ambati Rayudu’s retirement from international cricket after World Cup 2019 snub

On Wednesday, 3rd July, Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu shocked fans all over the world by announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. He was apparently dismayed after getting snubbed from World Cup contention twice, as selectors chose other players over the Chennai Super Kings star.

The news of Rayudu’s retirement spread like wildfire on social media as well, with fans registering their thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions down below:

Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement from international cricket. What a travesty! — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) July 3, 2019

Perhaps @icelandcricket's invitation forced Rayudu to announce his retirement! 🤭 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 3, 2019

Feeling sad for Ambati Rayudu … Rayudu retires from all forms of Cricket… — Vaisakh Menon ® (@menonvaisakh) July 3, 2019

Wtf?

Don't troll him, Just try to imagine from what he is going through. Rayudu you were always a Treat to watch.

All the best for your future endeavors. — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) July 3, 2019

Really Sad News – Indian cricket has lost one quality player due to Favourism & Politics of Indian Team Management.

Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from all forms of cricket. #TeamIndia @vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha @cricketwallah @therealkapildev — santosh sahani (@santoshsahani2) July 3, 2019

Rayudu announces retirement from all forms, except IPL, it is better to retire BCCI selection panel and BCCI officials.High time for sports ministry to take over BCCI shunt all officials and appoint competent persons to run the body to shun regionalism and favoritism — sunil bhat (@zewan567) July 3, 2019

6 months after Kohli declared that Rayudu needs to be backed till World Cup, he was not picked in the squad. Then what happened to him was history. Thank to SM, his pain & struggle is highlighted. Indian Selectors have finished so many careers like this earlier too. https://t.co/kVntOZgjaq — Subhajit (@subhajitm) July 3, 2019

Rayudu bids adieu to cricket. Must be heartbroken. Damn! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 3, 2019

Unbelievable..This is extremely shocking decision…Rayudu is clearly disappointed with the selection committee..Oh gosh he made his call too early https://t.co/spmXoaut68 — Ashwin (@AshwinReddy91) July 3, 2019

This tweet cost him his career. Ambati Rayudu retires from all forms of cricket. 🤐#Ambatirayudu #Rayuduretires https://t.co/plPeqcNEST — Praveen Madas (@immaddy7781) July 3, 2019

@BCCI rayudu announces retirement due to discrimination shown by u on him not giving a chance to play for India in world cup… Is he did the wrong to born in South. from so many years I am seeing the difference shown by u on South Indian people.without South there is no India.. — Mahesh (@Mahesh58001470) July 3, 2019

A trustworthy middle-order batsman, Ambati Rayudu was widely believed to become a part of India’s 2019 World Cup contingent but got snubbed as the likes of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar got called up instead of the 33-year-old.

Later on, Vijay Shankar was injured and got ruled out of the tournament, but Rayudu was overlooked once again as Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian squad instead, as Shankar’s replacement.

Formerly the captain of the India U-19 side that played in the 2004 U-19 Cricket World Cup, Ambati Rayudu debuted for India in 2013, since when he has played a total of 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the national team. He also scored 1694 ODI runs from 50 innings at an average of 47.06, his career-best knock being the 124 that he scored against Zimbabwe in 2015.