Fans blame BCCI for Ambati Rayudu’s retirement from international cricket after World Cup 2019 snub

On Wednesday, 3rd July, Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu shocked fans all over the world by announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. He was apparently dismayed after getting snubbed from World Cup contention twice, as selectors chose other players over the Chennai Super Kings star.

The news of Rayudu’s retirement spread like wildfire on social media as well, with fans registering their thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

A trustworthy middle-order batsman, Ambati Rayudu was widely believed to become a part of India’s 2019 World Cup contingent but got snubbed as the likes of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar got called up instead of the 33-year-old.

Later on, Vijay Shankar was injured and got ruled out of the tournament, but Rayudu was overlooked once again as Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian squad instead, as Shankar’s replacement.

Formerly the captain of the India U-19 side that played in the 2004 U-19 Cricket World Cup, Ambati Rayudu debuted for India in 2013, since when he has played a total of 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the national team. He also scored 1694 ODI runs from 50 innings at an average of 47.06, his career-best knock being the 124 that he scored against Zimbabwe in 2015.

