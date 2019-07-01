Stats prove MS Dhoni among the worst wicket-keepers in 2019 Cricket World Cup

India have had a superb Cricket World Cup so far. The men in blue have won five out of their seven matches so far, drawing one and losing the other. They currently occupy one of the top-four spots as well. Despite that, several Indian stars have come under scrutiny but none more so than MS Dhoni.

While India are enjoying a great Cricket World Cup so far, MS Dhoni has had a torrid time. The former Indian captain has been lamented by fans and experts for his slow showing with the bat and some peculiar calls.

The Indian wicket-keeper earned the wrath of the populace once again during the match against England. He was accused of playing too cautiously at a crucial point in the match. Earlier in the tournament, Dhoni had attracted heat for the same reason against Afghanistan.

While the ex-captain goes through a tough time with the bat, stats prove that he hasn’t been any good from behind the wicket as well. Once known for his quick reflexes and his accurate calls, Dhoni has failed miserably in both departments.

According to statistics, MS Dhoni is the third-worst wicket-keeper in this edition of the Cricket World Cup when it comes to dismissals. The 2011 World Cup winner has been able to successfully dismiss just four opponents in six innings. In comparison, Australia’s Alex Carey leads the table with eighteen dismissals in eight matches!

Dhoni’s record is bettered by eight of the ten participating wicket-keepers. Afghanistan’s Ikram Alikhil and Mohammad Shahzad are the only ones behind him on the table.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old leads the chart in terms of byes conceded. He has given away 19 byes, which is more than double of Alex Carey, who is the next person on the list.

Moreover, the Indian wicket-keeper has drawn flak for his calls against review as well. In their most recent match, Dhoni himself advised captain Virat Kohli against going upstairs for a review against Jason Roy. Had India take a review, Roy would’ve been declared out.

Nevertheless, there are still at least two matches left in the Cricket World Cup for MS Dhoni and India. If they manage to win even one of those two games, the former Champions will qualify for the semi-finals.