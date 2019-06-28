Ex Pakistan cricketer offers to turn Hardik Pandya into one of the best players in the world

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be classified as a unique individual. He has shown promise on occasions while failing to show up completely on others. Nevertheless, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has noticed some flaws in Pandya’s game and offered to turn in into one of the world’s best.

India and Pakistan have been at odds for as long as one can remember. While the fans carry the same sentiment during their cricket encounters, the players on the pitch are detached from it. There is mutual respect between the two sets of players, as has always been. Cricketers from either side of the border have admitted their admiration for an opposing number several times. But rarely has someone offered to coach them.

Former Pakistan cricket Abdul Razzaq may have started a trend when he took to Twitter to offer coaching to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Razzaq admitted that he has been observing Pandya closely and can turn him into one of the best all-rounders of the world.

So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) June 27, 2019

Pandya, on the other hand, is currently in England for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. His Indian side were the victors when they met Pakistan earlier in the tournament. They may, however, end up meeting once more in the latter stages, if both teams finish in a top-four spot.