Bollywood actor Sunny Leone reveals her favourite cricketer is not Virat Kohli

Team India have impressed so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and fan-favourite Virat Kohli has been at the heart of the performances. However, one Bollywood star doesn’t think he is her favourite.

In fact, Sunny Leone has revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni is her favourite cricketer, and she has a simple reason behind it. He is a family man.

“My favourite is Dhoni. I think he has the cutest child, doesn’t he? I see him post pictures of him with his child (daughter Ziva Dhoni) and it just looks so cute…he is my favourite cricketer as he is a family man,” she said, as was reported by The Week.

It is true that Dhoni has shared several posts with his daughter on social media, and has received praise for being a true family man.

India take on West Indies in their next World Cup match, and Dhoni will surely be up for the game, following a bit of criticism from cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who believed he needed to accelerate more during the Men in Blue’s last match against Afghanistan.

A win against the Windies should pretty much confirm a spot in the semifinals for India, considering the current points table in the tournament.