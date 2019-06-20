Yuvraj Singh to return to competitive cricket with T20 franchise

Recently retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to return to action after being picked by T20 franchise Toronto Nationals and will play in Global T20 Canada.

The former World Cup winner had announced his retirement from international cricket and Indian Premier League recently. He had even requested Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow him to play in foreign T20 leagues.

GT20 Canada confirmed that Yuvraj will join Toronto Nationals for the upcoming 2019 edition of the tournament.

The 2018 edition of the tournament, which was its first ever, was played between six sides with cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy and Steve Smith took part in the tournament.

The 2019 edition of the tournament is set to be played between 25th July and 11th August 2019.