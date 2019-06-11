With Yuvraj Singh’s retirement, only four players left from EA Cricket 07’s Indian cricket team

Indian Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. And with it, only four players from EA Cricket 07’s Indian cricket team remain theoretically active.

The EA Sports game has probably been the best cricket video game in history and fans of the sport are still waiting for something that could match Cricket 07 in any which way. India had the following 20 players in the EA Sports game.

S.Gungly (C) – Saurav Ganguly R.Dravia – Rahul Dravid V.Seway – Virender Sehwag S.Tendehar – Sachin Tendulkar J.Krumble – Anil Kumble Hurvaj Singh – Harbhajan Singh V.Lexingten – VVS Laxman Z.Kalm – Zaheer Khan A.Naharem – Ashish Nehra D.Monika – Dinesh Mongia P.Partell – Parthiv Patel S.Bengel – Sanjay Bangar A.Agercker – Ajit Agarkar Yevray Singh – Yuvraj Singh M.Keph – Mohammad Kaif M.Kerthick – Murali Kartik I.Parthen – Irfan Pathan L.Balije – Lakshmipathy Balaji G.Gemphir – Gautam Gambhir D.Dhenier – Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Out of these 20, 16 have retired from international cricket with Yuvraj Singh being the last addition to that list. The four players which are still theoretically active are MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

While Dhoni is still a part of the Indian cricket team, Patel and Harbhajan are actively participating in the Indian Premier League. Pathan, however, hasn’t played in the IPL or internationally for over two years now and last played a domestic match in February this year, which was for Jammu & Kashmir.