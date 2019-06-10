Cricket |

Cricket World reacts as India great Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Over the years, several great players have represented the Indian National Team in cricket. Among those has been Yuvraj Singh, who, for the better part of the 21st century up until now, was India’s ‘X-factor’. Singh, however, brought his long and successful international career to a full-stop, announcing his retirement. 

Yuvraj Singh was a mainstay in the Indian cricket team for more than a decade. The all-rounder was known to be particularly explosive with his bat. He also made a reputation for himself as being his team’s X-factor player on several occasions.

On June 10, 2019, Singh finally announced his retirement from international cricket, acknowledging fans via Facebook Live. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketing great will continue to play domestically in the national leagues.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Yuvraj Singh’s announcement, with many remembering his contributions over the years. Moreover, several former opponents chimed in with congratulatory messages as well.

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India’s Cricket World Cup win in 2011. The all-rounder put in impressive displays throughout the competition, including the final, and was deservedly named the ‘man of the tournament’.

His national team is currently partaking in the 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup. They beat Australia and South Africa in the opening two matches, as they look to seal a semi-final birth early on.

