Cricket World reacts as India great Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Over the years, several great players have represented the Indian National Team in cricket. Among those has been Yuvraj Singh, who, for the better part of the 21st century up until now, was India’s ‘X-factor’. Singh, however, brought his long and successful international career to a full-stop, announcing his retirement.

Yuvraj Singh was a mainstay in the Indian cricket team for more than a decade. The all-rounder was known to be particularly explosive with his bat. He also made a reputation for himself as being his team’s X-factor player on several occasions.

On June 10, 2019, Singh finally announced his retirement from international cricket, acknowledging fans via Facebook Live. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketing great will continue to play domestically in the national leagues.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Yuvraj Singh’s announcement, with many remembering his contributions over the years. Moreover, several former opponents chimed in with congratulatory messages as well.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The man who starred in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup victories, @YUVSTRONG12 announces his retirement from International cricket. What's your favourite #YuvrajSingh moment in international cricket? pic.twitter.com/7Bw5LnwOFG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

While it's raining down at the Hampshire Bowl, why don't you sit back and enjoy highlights of Yuvraj Singh's famous innings that helped India knock the holders Australia out of the 2011 World Cup? Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eJnv7SzzNh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

I think this has to be one of the most memorable over of Indian Cricket. No matter how many times one sees it, Goosebumps Thank you Yuvi.#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/9ESr9Tn9ri — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

Well done yuvipa..you are a legend on and off the field…#fighter #inspiration #friend …I m sure 2nd inning will be even more successful..good things happens to good people…@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/UH4P2Rmalg — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 10, 2019

My Warrior Prince – A true fighter on and off the field.. your stories will forever live on.. love always brother @YUVSTRONG12 #sixerking #Brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗 #Legend pic.twitter.com/YN7580q8bY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2019

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India’s Cricket World Cup win in 2011. The all-rounder put in impressive displays throughout the competition, including the final, and was deservedly named the ‘man of the tournament’.

His national team is currently partaking in the 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup. They beat Australia and South Africa in the opening two matches, as they look to seal a semi-final birth early on.