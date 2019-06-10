Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh retires from international cricket

One of the most adored Indian cricketers of all time, Yuvraj Singh has announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

The all-rounder played perhaps the most important part in Team India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2011 triumph, picking up the man of the tournament award. He was also instrumental in India’s World T20 2007 victory, where he sent England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over.

It’s not yet clear whether he will be allowed to play in various T20 Leagues around the globe but Times of India reports that Yuvraj has asked BCCI for ‘more clarity’ on his potential participation in foreign T20 leagues.

“He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers [from those tournaments],” a BCCI official confirmed to Times of India.

Yuvraj announced his decision during a media interaction in Mumbai where he shed light on the defining moments of his career. He also revealed that he had decided last year that this IPL would be his last and that he would hang his boots after it.

