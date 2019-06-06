MS Dhoni’s gesture for Indian Army during ICC World Cup opener is winning hearts

Indian wicket-keeping legend MS Dhoni has an incredible love and respect for his country, which is already well-documented. Time and again he comes up with wonderful gestures to express his loyalty to India, also encouraging his fans to do the same.

Dhoni is also a huge fan of the Indian Army. On February 2019, Dhoni and the rest of the Indian contingent wore army-style caps before they took the field against Australia in an ODI game, in a bid to honour India’s fallen army heroes in the infamous Pulwama terror attacks.

On Wednesday during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage game between India and South Africa, the former World Cup-winning captain displayed his respect to the Indian Army once again as he was spotted sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves:

Saw Balidan badge like symbol on both wicket keeping gloves of MS Dhoni today during India's maiden 2019 world cup match, could you please confirm? pic.twitter.com/XpJX1xqPrO — Indian Nomad (@Sharad3Panwar) June 5, 2019

That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves: pic.twitter.com/YKoA5Az54o — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 5, 2019

If you’d have noticed dhoni’s wicket keeping gloves have the Para logo on it! Legendary levels of swag! — Arvind (@ARV1NDC) June 5, 2019

In case you didn’t know, the badge sported by Dhoni on his gloves is called the “Balidaan”. Personnel who serve in the Indian Para Special Forces wear the “Balidaan” (Sacrifice) patch on them as a form of representation.

So how does Dhoni get to wear the emblem? The veteran Indian batsman is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in India’s territorial army since 2011. He was commissioned into the 106 Para TA battalion, which makes him a part of the Para special forces. As the title was only honourary, Dhoni later underwent the para basic course in Agra and became an actual member of the squad.

Meanwhile, India began their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in style, by defeating South Africa by six wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) led the Indian bowlers who restricted the Proteas to 227/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma (122 off 144 balls, 13 fours and 2 sixes) and MS Dhoni (34 off 46 balls, 2 fours) played the most important roles while chasing, as India scored 230 for the loss of four wickets only, with 2.3 overs remaining.