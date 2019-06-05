WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal castles two South Africa batsmen in one over in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled two South African batsmen in a single over, bowling both van der Dussen and du Plessis all ends up at the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Chahal built on the good work done by Jasprit Bumrah early on as he added 2 more strikes to the South African wicket column in the space of just one over.

And they were both important wickets as Russie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis were showing signs of doubling down and rebuilding the South African innings.

The leggie got van der Dussen with a beauty that appeared to drift down leg side before crashing into middle stump around the batsman’s legs, as he attempted an ill-advised reverse sweep.

He then followed that up a few balls later by getting du Plessis with one that straightened and hit the stumps through the gap between bat and pad.

Beautiful stuff from Chahal and South Africa in all kinds of trouble at 80/4.

You can watch both wickets below:

Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal tricks Rassie van der Dussen with magnificent delivery

Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again, dismisses Faf du Plessis with brilliant delivery