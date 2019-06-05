Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa – Key battles that will determine the outcome of the match

As we eagerly await the India vs South Africa encounter in the Cricket World Cup 2019, here is a low-down on 5 of the key battles that are likely to shape the outcome of the match.

Cricket isn’t an individual sport though it most certainly can be decided by individual moments of brilliance. And when two traditional heavyweights of the game like India and South Africa compete, you can be certain of intriguiging and high-level individual battles playing out between them.

FOX Sports Asia previews 5 such key battles that we can expect, that have the potential to determine the outcome of the match.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

This is the most obvious contest in the game – thanks to the pre match verbal volleys between the duo – and could go a long way to determine if South Africa stop the Indian batting juggernaut in its tracks.

Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world, if not in the top three, and the same can be said for Rabada as a bowler. And this battle has a mental element to it too – if Rabada can get ‘King’ Kohli cheaply, the Indian team comes under immense pressure.

But if Kohli can see out Rabada’s spell and apply himself on the game, the pressure shifts back massively onto South Africa who come into this one on the back of two losses in their first two games.

#2 Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah

Another high level contest at the top of the order involves Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah and South African standout Quinton de Kock. The stylish left hander is a vital cog of the South African batting order and has revelled as an opener for a couple of years now.

Bumrah, on the other hand, is extremely accurate and troubles batsmen with his pace.

If South Africa bat first and Bumrah gets de Kock out cheaply, it would pile on the pressure on the rest of their batting order. In a match South Africa will be desperate not to lose, that’s not the kind of start you’d want.

#3 Faf du Plessis vs Kuldeep Yadav

Faf du Plessis is the most reliable middle order batter for South Africa and the team’s ability to either rebuild after the loss of early wickets or kick on after a solid start will depend on him.

As such, the middle overs is when Virat Kohli usually goes spin heavy, from one end at least, meaning that Kuldeep Yadav could come up against the South African captain quite a bit.

If India are to win the middle overs, Yadav needs to make it hard for du Plessis to score. His lines and lengths need to be spot on and he needs to function with the idea of containing the batsmen – and not go all out for wickets at the risk of being punished.

There is so much pressure on South Africa to win this match that just the lack of quick runs in the middle overs is bound to make them panic and resort to bad decision making.

Kuldeep just has to facilitate that against du Plessis.

#4 MS Dhoni vs Imran Tahir

MS Dhoni plays a similar role in the Indian batting line up as du Plessis does in South Africa’s. Only, Dhoni has had an intimate look at Tahir’s bowling methods having played with him at CSK, possibly giving him the edge in this middle overs matchup.

Tahir’s wicket to wicket approach means that while he probably won’t turn the ball square, he will look to punish an injudicious shot from the batsmen every time.

Dhoni has to be cautious of that and pick and choose the deliveries he goes after. Quick ones and twos over big hits could be the order of the day. Thankfully, the former Indian captain is adept at both.

#5 Indian fielding vs South African fielding

While this isn’t a one vs one battle like the other entries on this list, it is still a very important comparison point that could determine the outcome of the match.

India’s fielding has come on leaps and bounds from the days of the inflexible fast bowlers and the out-of-shape fielders but South Africa’s fielding has always been world class.

The team that restricts the opposition’s twos into singles, holds on to their catches and perhaps even pulls off a blinder or two in the field could have the edge in the game.

Individual moments of brilliance in the field often times end up winning matches as much those with bat or ball.