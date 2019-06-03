Cricket |

BCCI announce fixture list for Team India’s 2019/20 home season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2019/20 home season which will see team India play five Test matches, nine One-Day Internationals and 12 T20Is.

The long home season for Virat Kohli’s men will start in September with South Africa paying them a visit. The Proteas will play three T20 Internationals, followed by three Test matches between 15th September and 23rd October.

Neighbours Bangladesh will tour the country next. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches. The T20 series will run between 3rd November and 10th November with the Test series set to be played from 14th November till 26th of the month.

West Indies will be the next challenge for the Kohli-led side with the Caribbean outfit to play two limited over series of three T20Is and three ODIs respectively. Zimbabwe, Australia and South Africa will tour the country next, with three-T20I series, and two three-ODI series scheduled respectively.

South Africa tour of India – 2019

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

15th September

1st T20I

Dharamsala

2

18th September

2nd T20I

Mohali

3

22nd September

3rd T20I

Bengaluru

4

October 2-6

1st Test

Vizag

5

October 10-14

2nd Test

Ranchi

6

October 19-23

3rd  Test

Pune

Bangladesh’s Tour of India – 2019

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

3rd November

1st T20I

Delhi

2

7th November

2nd T20I

Rajkot

3

10th November

3rd T20I

Nagpur

4

November 14-18

1st Test

Indore

5

November 22-26

2nd Test

Kolkata

West Indies’ Tour of India – 2019

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

6th December

1st T20I

Mumbai

2

8th December

2nd T20I

Thiruvananthapuram

3

11th December

3rd T20I

Hyderabad

4

15th December

1st ODI

Chennai

5

18th December

2nd ODI

Vizag

6

22nd December

3rd ODI

Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India – 2020

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

5th January

1st T20I

Guwahati

2

7th January

2nd T20I

Indore

3

10th January

3rd T20I

Pune

Australia’s Tour of India – 2020

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

14th January

1st ODI

Mumbai

2

17th January

2nd ODI

Rajkot

3

19th January

3rd ODI

Bengaluru

South Africa’s Tour of India – 2020

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

12th March

1st ODI

Dharamsala

2

15th March

2nd ODI

Lucknow

3

18th March

3rd ODI

Kolkata

