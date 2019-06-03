BCCI announce fixture list for Team India’s 2019/20 home season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2019/20 home season which will see team India play five Test matches, nine One-Day Internationals and 12 T20Is.

The long home season for Virat Kohli’s men will start in September with South Africa paying them a visit. The Proteas will play three T20 Internationals, followed by three Test matches between 15th September and 23rd October.

Neighbours Bangladesh will tour the country next. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches. The T20 series will run between 3rd November and 10th November with the Test series set to be played from 14th November till 26th of the month.

West Indies will be the next challenge for the Kohli-led side with the Caribbean outfit to play two limited over series of three T20Is and three ODIs respectively. Zimbabwe, Australia and South Africa will tour the country next, with three-T20I series, and two three-ODI series scheduled respectively.

South Africa tour of India – 2019 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 15th September 1st T20I Dharamsala 2 18th September 2nd T20I Mohali 3 22nd September 3rd T20I Bengaluru 4 October 2-6 1st Test Vizag 5 October 10-14 2nd Test Ranchi 6 October 19-23 3rd Test Pune

Bangladesh’s Tour of India – 2019 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 3rd November 1st T20I Delhi 2 7th November 2nd T20I Rajkot 3 10th November 3rd T20I Nagpur 4 November 14-18 1st Test Indore 5 November 22-26 2nd Test Kolkata

West Indies’ Tour of India – 2019 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 6th December 1st T20I Mumbai 2 8th December 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram 3 11th December 3rd T20I Hyderabad 4 15th December 1st ODI Chennai 5 18th December 2nd ODI Vizag 6 22nd December 3rd ODI Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India – 2020 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 5th January 1st T20I Guwahati 2 7th January 2nd T20I Indore 3 10th January 3rd T20I Pune

Australia’s Tour of India – 2020 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 14th January 1st ODI Mumbai 2 17th January 2nd ODI Rajkot 3 19th January 3rd ODI Bengaluru