Virender Sehwag singles out one player for 2003 World Cup final loss

India met Australia sixteen years ago in the final of the 2003 World Cup. However, the South Asian side were no match for their opponents, who breezed past them to lift yet another trophy. On a day where multiple things went wrong for the Blues, ex-player Virender Sehwag has pointed out to one in particular.

In an interview with Star Sports, involving Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and former captain Sourav Ganguly, the former pointed towards one player who was at major fault during India’s 2003 World Cup final loss.

When the topic of that unfortunate night came up, the former Indian opener was quick to take the blame from Ganguly and lay it on ex Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan:

“Dada (Ganguly) wasn’t wrong that day, Zaheer Khan was,” said Sehwag.

However, fellow compatriot Harbhajan Singh was on the spot to shift the blame towards the overall decision making and not just the Indian pace bowler, saying that either way, the praise or the blame rests with the captain.

Back in the day, when India took on Australia in the World Cup final, Zaheer Khan had conceded sixty-seven runs in just seven overs and ended up with the highest economy out of all the Indian bowlers. The Indian pacer also conceded five fours and two sixes, as Australia registered a massive score of three hundred and fifty-nine with Ricky Ponting scoring one hundred and forty all by himself.

India, on the other hand, couldn’t perform as well with the bat. They were bowled out for just two hundred and thirty-four in the fortieth over to complete the humiliation. Sehwag himself had been the highest scorer that day with eighty-eight. However, a slew of wickets towards the end vanquished all Indian hopes of a miraculous comeback.