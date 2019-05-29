Cricket 19: 5 highest rated players in the game

The highly-awaited video game for cricket fans is finally here. Big Ant Studios have released the Cricket 19 video game, and there are plenty of positives from the official Ashes cricket video game on a first look.

While only England and Australian players are licensed, there are options there for fans to play with their favourite countries, even though licensing is specific to both countries, and hence ratings are as well. A fan video captures exactly what the graphics are like of main characters in the game.

#5 David Warner (88)

David Warner is rated 88 in the Cricket 19 game, and fans of the left-handed opening batsman will be wondering why he isn’t further up in the list.

There isn’t much that the swashbuckling Australian hasn’t done in his career so far, but perhaps recent controversies have pushed him down. Nonetheless, this is what he looks like on a first look in the game.

#4 Ben Stokes (89)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is rated 89 in the game, and comes in with his own hard-hitting reputation. A first look sees the Englishman with a reasonably good rating, and fans will be keen to exploit his tactics well to get the best out of him.

Stokes is England’s hope for some quick runs towards the end as the World Cup goes on, and you can depend on him in the game too for just that. Here is what he looks like in-game.

#3 Moeen Ali (89)

Moeen Ali is rather surprisingly England’s highest rated player in Cricket 19. The all-rounder is considered to be the best within the game for the Three Lions of cricket, and fans will be keen to exploit his 89 rating at the earliest.

A first look shows a very life-like graphic of Ali in the game and it’s clear that a lot of work has gone into making his character look the part. Here it is.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (89)

Top order Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell is rated quite highly in the game, with a healthy 89 rating for him. We struggle to understand exactly why he has such a high rating, but his attributes are certainly strong.

Fans would be keen to get the best out of him, and it’s clear that with an 89 rating he can do a lot of damage in this game. Here is what he looks like.

#1 Mitchell Starc (90)

And there we have it. The highest rated player in the game. It’s none other than Mitchell Starc of Australia. The pacer is rated 90 in this game, and we can’t argue much. When he is fit, he can be lethal.

Starc is the best by a mile in Cricket 19, and benefits from the fact that licenses only belong to Aussie and English cricketers. Here is what he looks like in-game.

Special Appearance – Virat Kohli (86)

Virat Kohli isn’t a licensed member of the Cricket 19 video game, but fans have somehow managed to include the Indian captain via a community inclusion.

A fan video sees Kohli a part of the game and his life-like representation is a positive sign for Indian fans keen to get their hands on a Kohli gaming character. Here is what he would look like.