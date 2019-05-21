ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan cricketer posts controversial tweet regarding selection snub, later deletes it

On Monday the 20th of May, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named a few key changes to their team ahead of the Cricket World Cup. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz were selected in the 15-man squad whereas Junaid Khan failed to make the cut.

Both Amir and Wahab did not initially feature in the provisional squad and their hence their inclusion in the team was surprising to many. Amir did not play in the recent England series due to sickness and Wahab last played an ODI two years ago, against India in a losing cause in the Champions Trophy 2017.

“The rationale behind bringing him [Wahab Riaz] back is his ability to reverse swing the ball,” Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s chief selector said. “Nobody expected the pitches in the UK to be flat even in the early season there (during the recent ODI series against England). So we have realised that and reviewed our selection.” In addition, it is also rumoured that Amir is a part of the squad solely based on his ability to take wickets in important matches.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan was a part of Pakistan’s bowling line-up in the recent England series. Pakistan lost the contest 4-0 thanks to a sub-par display by the bowlers including Junaid himself.

“Junaid had been originally preferred over a few other bowlers based on their recent performances. They had the opportunity to cement their Word Cup spots, but they were well below-par in the series against England,” Inzamam said, explaining his omission.

The 29-year-old did not receive the news well, and he took to Twitter to express his unhappiness. He tweeted a picture of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape. In the caption he wrote, “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hota hai).”

The “unique” way of protest attracted the attention of Twitterati and soon the tweet got viral. Junaid eventually deleted the tweet but by then, it was too late.

Moving on, the World Cup begins on May 30th as hosts England take on South Africa in the opening game at The Oval, London. Pakistan’s first match is on May 31st, when they will face West Indies at Trent Bridge.