ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England name 15-man squad, David Willey makes way for Jofra Archer

On Tuesday, hosts England announced their 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, just nine days ahead of the global tournament.

The England Cricket Board opted not to make many surprise picks, as all or most of the main players deservedly found places in the squad. As usual, Eoin Morgan will lead the team while Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler take up batting responsibilities along with him.

The team has very capable all-rounders in Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, while Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Liam Dawson, Mark Wood and James Vince are the main bowling options.

Meanwhile, David Willey today missed out on a World Cup place as he made way for the exciting Jofra Archer in the final squad. Willey, who is a new-ball specialist, was left out as there are three better new-ball options in the squad in Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Willey and leg-spinner Joe Denly, will however continue to be a part of England’s World Cup plans and as a result, they have been placed on standby in case of injuries for any of the selected players.

Meanwhile, batsman Alex Hales who was expected to be a part of the 15-man squad did not make the cut, due to a ban imposed on him for the use of recreational drugs.

The England World Cup squad is as follows:

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.