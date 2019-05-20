Virat Kohli is the first ever cricketer to reach 100 million social media followers

Virat Kohli the captain of the Indian cricket team, has reached yet another milestone by becoming the first and only cricketer so far to win a total of 100 million followers on social media.

Kohli currently has around 33.7 million followers on Instagram, 37 million followers on Facebook and around 29.5 million on Twitter. Adding up, that is about 100.2 million followers across all the three platforms.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular sportsmen in the world and it there is no doubt as to how he commands such a huge fan following on the internet. Ever since his senior debut in cricket for India during the 2008-09 season, the Indian captain has delivered countless top-notch performances and also helped the team stay prominent in the cricketing world map.

To add to this, his popularity only continues to rise as he looks unstoppable on the pitch achieving bigger and better feats with every passing game, even today.

It was in 2018 December, that Kohli featured at the second spot in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, making him one of the biggest brands in the whole of India itself. He is also quite active on social media himself, posting regular updates on his daily life.

Coming back to discussions on cricket, the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) had been one to forget for Virat Kohli. His team the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost ten out of its 14 group stage matches, to stay at the bottom spot in the table. He will now look to start afresh as the captain of the Men in Blue who have set their eyes on the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 2019 edition of the quadrennial tournament is set to begin on May 30th and as of right now, Kohli and co. will be busy in preparations for the global event.