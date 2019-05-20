As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 inches closer, we explore a host of different topics that cricket fans would find interesting, and this particular piece of knowledge may be surprising to a lot of them. Keeping that in mind, here are 5 cricketers who represented two different countries in their playing careers:

5. Boyd Rankin

Boyd Rankin is remembered for being a tall, well-built fast bowler who could scare batsmen with his pace and accuracy. But perhaps his biggest claim to fame is the fact that he played for two different countries.

Rankin played for Ireland and England through different spells but the former saw more of Big Boyd with 58 ODI’s for the Irish and just 7 in England colours. He also represented both nations at T20 and Test level, making him a rightful inclusion in our list.

4. Ed Joyce

Another one from the Irish/English connection, Ed Joyce found himself batting up the order for both the countries during the best part of his career.

Two different stints in both colours saw Joyce feature numerous times for both nations at both ODI and T20 level with a healthy batting average of 41.36 in the green of Ireland in one particular stint.

3. Kepler Wessels

Kepler Wessels is known by most for being an active part of commentary teams these days, but back in his playing career, he was remembered for representing both South Africa and Australia.

Wessels was an integral a part of the Australian squad from 1983-85 but shifted loyalties to South Africa after the Apartheid regime had ended. He racked up the runs for both countries and left an indelible mark on the game for his contributions to both nations.

2. Luke Ronchi

Another one of the modern day names associated with shifting loyalties, Luke Ronchi has played at the highest level with both Australia and New Zealand.

Ronchi represented the Aussies in 2008-09 but a lack of opportunites and a valid shot at playing for NZ meant he turned keeper-batsman for the Kiwis, and made his mark there in both ODIs and T20s. His big hitting in limited overs cricket has earned him a bit of a reputation and is well-known in that regard.

1. Eoin Morgan

The best of the names on this list has to be Eoin Morgan. He may be a huge part of the England setup now, but Morgan started his career with Ireland, before shifting over to the Three Lions of cricket.

Over 6000 runs in ODIs for England now, but from 2006-09 Morgan made 23 ODI appearances for the Irish, before realising he was too good to be a part of the team. Now at England, his contribution at the ICC Cricket World 2019 could be immense.