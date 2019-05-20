ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan star doubtful for tournament after daughter passes away due to cancer

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali remains doubtful for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, after his two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima who was fighting stage IV cancer, died at a hospital in the United States on Sunday.

The batsman is currently part of the Pakistan squad that is playing the ODI series against England and it is expected that he will leave the tour immediately.

Islamabad United, Asif’s team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), tweeted thus: “ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us.”

Earlier on the same day, the 27-year-old scored 22 as Pakistan were defeated by England in the fifth and final one-day international of the series. The 54-run win helped the hosts claim the five-match series 4-0, after the first match was washed out by rain.

Ali’s ODI numbers so far include 342 runs in 16 games at an average of 31.09 and a high score of 52.

He is a part of Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup but the tragic incident of his daughter’s demise may keep him off the field for a while. Ali is hence in doubt for the tournament as per reports.