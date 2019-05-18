Fans troll Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik after he destroys his own stumps against England

Let’s face it. Hit wicket dismissals are hilarious. Primarily because they are so uncommon, fans can’t get enough of this comical means of literally losing your wicket.

And in the case of Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik, it was all the more funny to watch.

As can be seen, Malik goes way too deep into his crease to cut a ball, but ends up clattering his own stumps before the ball can even make its way to him.

Surprised commentators try and wrap their head around what happened, and poor Malik begins the walk back to the Pavilion.

Fans weren’t so kind however, as they trolled the legendary batsman for his shoddy handling and subsequent gift of his wicket to England.

HITTEST…wicket…!!😜🤩😂 — Dr. Shyam Sajankila (@shyampras2000) May 18, 2019

Pakistan, only Pakistan can produce such gold comedy moments so frequently on the cricket field. — Yash (@yash_gy77) May 17, 2019

😂😂😂 Going Deep Into Stumps — Ramji B🇮🇳 (@ImRamji91) May 18, 2019

if he is a tennis player there is no place for roger,novak etc… — @Arman Aabith (@armaanaabith) May 18, 2019

Koi baat nhi jiju…. tennis khelo …🤣🤣🤣 — Logical Moh (@logicalmoh) May 18, 2019

He is playing tennis 🎾🤣🤣 — PRAVEEN REDDY (@05munnapraveen) May 17, 2019

Safe to say, there weren’t a whole lot of Pakistani fans involved in the trolling!