Fans rush to defend Virat Kohli after Australian cricketer takes dig at him for hilarious new ad

Virat Kohli and his new advertisement has drawn up a stir on social media. An ad showing Kohli and Rishabh Pant together in a rather hilarious avatar has seen some rather interesting responses from the public.

The ad drew responses from several top cricketers including Stuart Broad and now Aussie batsman Brad Hodge, but the latter’s comments haven’t gone down too well with hardcore Kohli fans.

Amazing what people do for money — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 16, 2019

Hodge’s say on the matter was criticized by certain sections of Indian fans who felt it was a rather disrespectful thing to say to their captain fantastic.

Wht its bothering u its none of ur concern — ᏕᎵᕱᏒК⚡ (@KohlisSpark_) May 17, 2019

Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper — King kohli⚔️ (@Kingkalyann) May 17, 2019

How is it bothering you ? Is it because you dont hav any work & sitting idle ? Or is it because you didnt earn anything in this season of ipl . Dont know why australians are too much bothered about Indian Cricketers even when they cant control their own mates (ball tempering 😓). — pulkit (@pulkitgupta5431) May 17, 2019

Don’t know why Australian are getting worked over by an ad meant for indian people, they come every year in India and earn $ . — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) May 17, 2019

After facing much backlash, Brad Hodge himself clarified that there was no need to take his tweet out of context.

Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach 😃. Your interpretation would be different — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Were Indian fans justified in their response, or just plain bitter? You decide.