Fans rush to defend Virat Kohli after Australian cricketer takes dig at him for hilarious new ad

Virat Kohli and his new advertisement has drawn up a stir on social media. An ad showing Kohli and Rishabh Pant together in a rather hilarious avatar has seen some rather interesting responses from the public. 

The ad drew responses from several top cricketers including Stuart Broad and now Aussie batsman Brad Hodge, but the latter’s comments haven’t gone down too well with hardcore Kohli fans.

Hodge’s say on the matter was criticized by certain sections of Indian fans who felt it was a rather disrespectful thing to say to their captain fantastic.

After facing much backlash, Brad Hodge himself clarified that there was no need to take his tweet out of context.

Were Indian fans justified in their response, or just plain bitter? You decide.

