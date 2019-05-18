AB de Villiers gives amazing insights on Indian captain Virat Kohli – “He’s ridiculous!”

Very few people are oblivious to the fact that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and South Africa’s former batsman AB de Villiers are the best of friends. The South African batsman recently lauded Kohli in an interview,calling him one of the “best cricketers ever”.

The bond between Kohli and de Villiers probably dates back to 2011, when the South African star signed up with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where Kohli was playing. It is quite safe to say that the duo have maintained a very healthy relationship with each other ever since.

And quite recently, fans of both players were able to see how well de Villiers respected and adored his RCB teammate.The maverick right-handed batsman recently appeared on the chat show “Breakfast with Champions” and gave a few insights on the rapport he shared with Kohli. De Villiers revealed how Kohli and his wife, Indian actress Anushka Sharma treated his kids and how the two families loved spending time together, during the recently concluded IPL.

“We were neighbours. If it wasn’t for the mosquitoes here, we would’ve left our doors open and probably would’ve shared a big room. Anushka’s here all the time, my family is there, the kids are running around,” de Villiers said.

“The kids were knocking on his door, early in the morning waking him up. He would let them in and would have coffee together. They were so good with the kids. We spent hours in the pool together, everyone just jumping and diving, and they’re so chilled.”

The world-record holder for the fastest One Day International (ODI) hundred further revealed just how caring Kohli is. He revealed how Kohli arranged everything for him.

“I’m scared of saying anything to him now because. If I say like, ‘Oh, I like your shoes.’ The next minute he organizes me those shoes. I’m like, ‘Virat, just stop it’. He looks after everyone.

“Once I was like, ‘My phone is flat again.’ ‘Oh, you need a power bank. There you go.’ Now it’s mine. He’s ridiculous, man.”

“I told him I like coffee the other day. Now I’m getting an espresso machine- he’s ordered on Amazon. It’s being delivered tomorrow,” de Villiers laughed, while signing off.