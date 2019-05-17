2007 T20 World Cup winner becomes first Indian to register for foreign T20 league with CPL 2019

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has included his name in the hat for the upcoming 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and will become the first Indian to be a part of a foreign T20 league if he gets picked.

Pathan led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph with an impressive man of the match display in the final against Pakistan, but his career has been anything but as impressive in recent years.

After a brief stint with IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Pathan has fallen off the radar a little, and hopes to revive his career with some time and experience in the CPL.

No Indian player apart from him will be a part of the tournament, thus placing him in lonesome company, and fans will be interested to see how he fares if he is picked up for the 2019 edition.

A record 536 players from 20 different countries have registered themselves for this year’s CPL tournament, with prominent foreign players such as Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan and Jofra Archer expected to play.