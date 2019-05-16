10 batsmen bowled for zero as team manages only four runs in cricket match in India

The Kasaragod under-19 girls team created a unique record as all of its batsmen get out without disturbing the scorers and in the same manner, bowled in an inter-district encounter in India.

The incident took place in Malappuram where the Kasaragod under-19 girls team were up against Wayanad under-19 girls team in India in an inter-district encounter. The former’s skipper, S Akshatha opted to have a go with the bat first upon winning the toss but little did she know what was to unfold.

Batting first, the Kasargod side was dismissed for just four runs with all of its batsmen getting a duck. Though their openers K Veekshitha and S Chaitra held on for the first two overs of the innings, their side fell like a pack of cards from the third over. And all of the 10 batsmen who got out were dismissed bowled.

The four runs added in their tally was from the extras which Wayanad bowlers gave away. In reply, Wayanad chased down the score in the first over itself with all 10 wickets to spare.