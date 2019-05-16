Cricket |

India legend Sachin Tendulkar gives appropriate response to ICC Twitter troll

India legend Sachin Tendulkar is known to be a quiet, yet highly entertaining man behind the scenes, and he proved it once again via an act on social media. 

Tendulkar is fairly active on social platforms, and recently tweeted out a video of him and childhood friend Vinod Kambli practicing in the nets after a very long time.

But the ICC spotted an interesting moment in the video and decided to point it out rather cheekily on Twitter. Sachin apparently overstepped during his bowling, and was jokingly caught out for it.

Sachin may have let things go, but the master blaster decided to let ICC know he feels about it by responding appropriately to the comment.

Perhaps the legendary batsman is slightly bitter about all the times he was wrongly given out!

