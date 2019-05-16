India legend Sachin Tendulkar gives appropriate response to ICC Twitter troll

India legend Sachin Tendulkar is known to be a quiet, yet highly entertaining man behind the scenes, and he proved it once again via an act on social media.

Tendulkar is fairly active on social platforms, and recently tweeted out a video of him and childhood friend Vinod Kambli practicing in the nets after a very long time.

Felt great to be back in the nets with @vinodkambli349 during the @tendulkarmga lunch break!

It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park… 🏏 Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other. #TMGA pic.twitter.com/DzlOm12SKa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 11, 2019

But the ICC spotted an interesting moment in the video and decided to point it out rather cheekily on Twitter. Sachin apparently overstepped during his bowling, and was jokingly caught out for it.

Sachin may have let things go, but the master blaster decided to let ICC know he feels about it by responding appropriately to the comment.

At least this time I am bowling and not batting 😋 .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision. ☝🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2019

Perhaps the legendary batsman is slightly bitter about all the times he was wrongly given out!