Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reveals his favourite women’s cricketer

Sourav Ganguly is no less than a legend for his exploits during a successful period for Indian cricket in the 2000s, and his opinion surely holds weight even today.

The former India captain sat down for an interview with current Indian women’s cricketer Jhulan Goswami, as was reported by the Times of India , and it did not disappoint.

Ganguly and Goswami discussed a variety of topics, but perhaps the most interesting came when ‘Dada’ was asked about who his favourite women’s cricketer was.

“You don’t need to ask that. It’s Jhulan Goswami all the way. There are two actually — Jhulan and Harmanpreet Kaur,” he said.

Jhulan Goswami has been one of India’s most consistent women’s cricketers, while Harmanpreet Kaur has been lauded for her terrific batting ability at the top of the order for India.

When Jhulan was asked about her favourite male cricketers, she too had an easy choice to make.

“I have three favourites — Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath and of course, Sourav Ganguly,” she said.

Safe to say the duo admire the cricketing skills of each other to no end.