The feminists can say what they want, my daughters are not allowed to play outdoor sports: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan legend and former captain Shahid Afridi recently released his autobiography named “The Game Changer”, and the book has been in the limelight ever since.

Through the book, the all-rounder has shared his opinions on many former legends of the game including Pakistan’s Javed Miandad and India’s Gautam Gambhir, most of which did not set well with the fans.

And now, yet another set of lines from his autobiography is trending, and for all the wrong reasons once again.

Afridi wrote that his four daughters will not be allowed to play any outdoor sports, and that he made the ruling “for social and religious reasons”, as reported by NDTV.

The veteran all-rounder has four daughters – Aqsa, Ajwa, Asmara and Ansha.

Afridi wrote: “Aqsa is in the 10th grade, Ansha is in the ninth. They’re both great at sports and even better in academics,”

“Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they’re indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities.”

“It’s for social and religious reasons that I’ve made this decision and their mother agrees with me. The feminists can say what they want; as a conservative Pakistani father, I’ve made my decision,” he concluded.