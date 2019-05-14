IPL 2019 final: Chennai Super Kings teammate reveals how Shane Watson played on with serious injury

On Sunday, May 12th, Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title at Hyderabad, India after they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a solitary run in the hard-fought final encounter.

Mumbai had finished at the top of the table after the group stages, with Chennai Super Kings just behind them. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were the other two teams that qualified for the play-offs.

Mumbai entered the finals by beating Chennai in Qualifier 1, while Delhi set up a Qualifier 2 battle with them after beating Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Chennai won the second Qualifier game, thereby lining up to face Mumbai in the all-important final.

MI won the toss and opted to bat, but they could muster only 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. During CSK’s turn, Australian star Shane Watson shone for them at one end, even as wickets kept falling at the other end. In the final over, Watson departed as well, and Chennai finished their batting at 148/7 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai thus won their fourth IPL title by one run.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Harbhajan Singh, on Monday revealed via his Instagram that Watson was in fact, batting through a bloodied knee in the IPL final.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. he got 6 stitches after the game.. got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33, almost pulled it off for us last night,” his status update read.

Check out more pictures below:

Watson, who hit a stunning century and memorably led CSK to their win in last season’s final against Hyderabad, looked well on course to hand Chennai yet another IPL title. He smashed 80 runs off just 54 balls – a knock that included 8 fours and 4 sixes – before he got run-out with Chennai needing just four runs to win in two balls.

Lasith Malinga’s clever thinking eventually resulted in Mumbai’s victory, as he bowled a slow yorker that trapped Shardul Thakur plumb in front, in the game’s very last ball.

Shane Watson’s onslaught earlier, included 13 runs in 4 balls in a single Malinga over, and 19 runs in 5 balls in a single Krunal Pandya over. Though he started the season slowly, he finished the tournament with an impressive 398 runs from 19 matches.