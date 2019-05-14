India spinner Kuldeep Yadav reveals MS Dhoni cannot be questioned on wrong tactics

Indian cricket has a lot to owe to MS Dhoni. Under the tutelage of the Ranchi man, the Indian cricket team has lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup along with the 2007 T20 World Cup among other honours.

But even the very best are prone to mistakes, and can get things wrong sometimes.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was questioned about the former Indian captain recently, and he revealed some rather interesting information about Dhoni and his tactics.

“There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him,”Kuldeep said after the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

“Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn’t speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something,” he added.

Dhoni can often be seen giving instructions to his bowlers during overs, but according to Kuldeep, they aren’t always right, contrary to public opinion.

Out of respect for the senior player, youngsters such as Yadav refrain from pointing it out to Dhoni, but fans will hope there’s a connect there between teammates nonetheless.