How MS Dhoni imposed a hilarious fine on the Indian team for arriving late

South African Mental Coach Paddy Upton has been heavily involved in subcontinental cricket over the past decade. Upton was appointed in the same position by Gary Kirsten, when he moved to South Asia to coach the Indian National Team. In a recent book launch, the South African coach recalls his memoirs of the then Indian captain MS Dhoni.

“His (Dhoni’s) real strength is his calmness and composure, regardless of the situation of the game. And being such a strong leader, using his level-headedness in tough situations, he gives the other players permission to remain calm and composed. That I think is the real strength that he has,” said Upton during a media event in Kolkata for his new book – The Barefoot Coach.

The South Africa-born Mental Coach then recalled an inside story from the Indian dressing room, back when he first joined the team.

“When I joined the team Anil Kumble was the captain of the Test team and MS Dhoni was the captain of the ODI team.

“We had a very self-governing process. So we said to the team ‘is it important to be on time for the practice and team meetings?’ Everyone said yes it is. So we asked them if anyone is not on time is there anything one should give up? We discussed it amongst ourselves and the players, and eventually, it was left to the captain to decide.

“In the test team, Anil Kumble said that the consequence would be a ten thousand rupees (10,000) fine which the person who was late would have to pay. And then we had the same conversation with the one day team and there also MS (Dhoni) said that ‘yes there should be a consequence. So if somebody is late, everybody will pay a ten thousand rupees fine!’

“Nobody was ever late from the one day team again,” Upton recalled.

Dhoni led his domestic cricket side Chennai Super Kings to a second-place finish in the 2019 Indian Premier League recently. He is currently preparing for the upcoming Cricket World Cup with the rest of the Indian National Team.