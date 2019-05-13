Cricket |

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah’s sportsmanship act towards Quinton de Kock wins hearts

Cricket is a sport in which individual blame is quite easy to assign. Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was at the receiving end of some of that blame during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 12, when he let the ball run between his hands and for a four. 

Nevertheless, what happened next in the IPL final was a true display of sportsmanship. Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, whose deliver De Kock had midfielder, went up to the South African and consoled him.

Seeing his display of sportsmanship, Twitter had a lot to say.

Quinton de Kock’s mistake did not prove to be too costly for the Mumbai Indians, who won the exciting encounter by just one run. In doing so, the Indian Premier League side lifted their fourth title in eleven years, the most by any team in the league so far.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings ensured that we had an exciting match on our hands as they fought back to take it within two runs of a win. However, experiences Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga caught Chennai tail-ender with his leg between the wicket on the ultimate ball to seal the win.

