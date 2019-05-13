IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah’s sportsmanship act towards Quinton de Kock wins hearts

Cricket is a sport in which individual blame is quite easy to assign. Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was at the receiving end of some of that blame during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 12, when he let the ball run between his hands and for a four.

Nevertheless, what happened next in the IPL final was a true display of sportsmanship. Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, whose deliver De Kock had midfielder, went up to the South African and consoled him.

Seeing his display of sportsmanship, Twitter had a lot to say.

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

If you’re a young player and looking at Bumrah as an idol, don’t just look at his bowling. Look closely at his reaction to De Kock and Chahar’s slip ups. It’s not just the game you play, it’s how you play the game 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2019

Dhoni being captain cool behind the stumps is credible. But being fast bowler cool, humble, mature is exceptional. Bumrah had a catch dropped off bus bowling and he smiled at the fielder. Keeper conceded a bye in the all important 19th over and he put a hand on his head. — cricBC (@cricBC) May 12, 2019

Bumrah after Chahar Dropped Watson & de Kock conceding 4 byes. He just smiled. Lesser bowlers would have lost their cool & abused players. He conceded just 8 runs in 2 death overs. That's why Bumrah is the best in the world. India is lucky to have him.#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/NuZuenUX7y — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 12, 2019

Favourite moment from the match – Bumrah goes and talks to De Kock after he failed to collect the ball. Bumrah is remarkable athlete and gem of a person. #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/W4iJJ53RiL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019

When de Kock’s miss off Bumrah cost Mumbai Indians 4 byes in the penultimate over, the final seemed lost. And then this happened. There’s the average international sportsman, and then there’s Bumrah. Class. #VivoIPLFinal pic.twitter.com/O6yFKBjY1x — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) May 12, 2019

Quinton de Kock’s mistake did not prove to be too costly for the Mumbai Indians, who won the exciting encounter by just one run. In doing so, the Indian Premier League side lifted their fourth title in eleven years, the most by any team in the league so far.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings ensured that we had an exciting match on our hands as they fought back to take it within two runs of a win. However, experiences Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga caught Chennai tail-ender with his leg between the wicket on the ultimate ball to seal the win.