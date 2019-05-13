Chennai Super Kings fans claim IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians was fixed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has stirred quite a controversy. CSK fans are claiming that their side’s one-run loss was fixed and have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss in Hyderabad and opted to bat first. After a decent start, MI were reduced to 101-5 in almost 15 overs but responsible yet swift 41-runs innings from Kieron Pollard helped them to a score of 149.

Needing 150 to win, CSK were cruising at 70-1 in a little over 9 overs with the bulk of their batting yet to come. However, quick wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu, and the controversial run-out of MS Dhoni tilted the match in MI favour.

Shane Watson then lost his wicket as well and Lasith Malinga combined with Jasprit Bumrah to scrip an unlikely victory. And CSK fans didn’t like it one bit!

Again bad decision for run out in @IPL third umpire waits for money to be credited in his account before giving @msdhoni out.

This is not @IPL . This is league between money (@mipaltan ) and best and in the end money wins over best.

Always a @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL fan. — Vikas Sharma (@VikasLogic) May 12, 2019

#IPL2019Final #MIvCSK is 110%fixed.I feel sorry for the stupid people debating @msdhoni ‘s run out. @ShaneRWatson33 threw away his wicket in the end, and @imShard sent instead of @harbhajan_singh ,who is a better batsman. What a waste of 5 hours 😤😫 #CSKvMI #MumbaiIndians — Murtaza Telya (@Mt_Stocks88) May 12, 2019

I might be a empty vessel but still have common sense to understand the match was fixed and I am not only talking about this particular match the whole IPL was fixed and even if CSK would have won it I would say the same. But you’re to dumb to understand it. — mustafa (@Mustafa_JKh) May 13, 2019

Why does the IPL always look so fixed. A run out which looks forced.Why doesn’t it happen in world tournaments except the world cup semi final 99’/ Finals of T20 WC 07′ and T20 WC 16′, in IPL it happens every final. Finals end in last over and most of the qualifiers are one sided — Sahil Varma (@movies_sahil) May 13, 2019

I feel @BCCI should stop conducting IPL and declare it as fixed league! Don’t get the point of bringing @ChennaiIPL to the final and making fools of millions of cricket lovers! #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/6k5ns9UNEz — Abhi Kabad (@abhikabad96) May 11, 2019

IPL fans calling yesterday’s match fixed just coz their favorite team didn’t win 😏😏😏😏 IPL = always FIXED pic.twitter.com/3qDnwZpdz3 — ಸಹನಾ ಗೌಡ (@Sahana_Mgowda) May 13, 2019

Almost 45 days of drama a Fake IPL 2019 end with Fixed final.

The timing of Watson run out. Unbelievable

Y khela h mehaan….. — bishan patel (@bishanpatel) May 13, 2019