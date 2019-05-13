Cricket |

Chennai Super Kings fans claim IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians was fixed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has stirred quite a controversy. CSK fans are claiming that their side’s one-run loss was fixed and have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss in Hyderabad and opted to bat first. After a decent start, MI were reduced to 101-5 in almost 15 overs but responsible yet swift 41-runs innings from Kieron Pollard helped them to a score of 149.

Needing 150 to win, CSK were cruising at 70-1 in a little over 9 overs with the bulk of their batting yet to come. However, quick wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu, and the controversial run-out of MS Dhoni tilted the match in MI favour.

Shane Watson then lost his wicket as well and Lasith Malinga combined with Jasprit Bumrah to scrip an unlikely victory. And CSK fans didn’t like it one bit!

