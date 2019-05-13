Watch: MS Dhoni’s controversial run-out in IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final by one run. In what looked like a straightforward win for CSK, captain MS Dhoni’s run-out was the turning point.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss in Hyderabad and opted to bat first. After a decent start, MI were reduced to 101-5 in almost 15 overs but responsible yet swift 41-runs innings from Kieron Pollard helped them to a score of 149.

Needing 150 to win, CSK were cruising at 70-1 in a little over 9 overs with the bulk of their batting yet to come. However, quick wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu halted their charge but with Dhoni coming on and Shane Watson going strong, it was still CSK’s game to lose.

However, the former India captain was caught short of the crease while stealing a signal after a misfield which changed the match in MI’s favour. One of the angles of the replay showed that Dhoni was just short but another hinted that he might have crossed the crease.

Decide for yourself as this decision will be debated forever!