IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga leads Mumbai Indians to a record-breaking fourth IPL title

Some of the biggest sporting leagues in the world came to a conclusion tonight and Indian Premier League is one of them where two giants of the league – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings met in the final.

The match went right down to the wire with CSK needing two runs off the final delivery, Lasith Malinga caught Shardul Thakur plumb in front of the wicket as MI won the match by one run. Though Shane Watson tried his best with an 80-run knock, Mumbai were disciplined throughout and managed to stop Chennai.

Needing 150 to win the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni’s run out proved to be the turning point and coupled with Jasprit Bumrah and Malinga’s impeccable death bowling, handing Mumbai their fourth IPL title.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

 

