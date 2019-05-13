IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga leads Mumbai Indians to a record-breaking fourth IPL title

Some of the biggest sporting leagues in the world came to a conclusion tonight and Indian Premier League is one of them where two giants of the league – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings met in the final.

The match went right down to the wire with CSK needing two runs off the final delivery, Lasith Malinga caught Shardul Thakur plumb in front of the wicket as MI won the match by one run. Though Shane Watson tried his best with an 80-run knock, Mumbai were disciplined throughout and managed to stop Chennai.

Needing 150 to win the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni’s run out proved to be the turning point and coupled with Jasprit Bumrah and Malinga’s impeccable death bowling, handing Mumbai their fourth IPL title.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Too STRONG from Watson; nooooo — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 12, 2019

He has bowled beautifully but Rahul Chahar will realise the little things are as crucial. #MI have been poor in the field today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

this is a fittingly nutty finish to a nutty season #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 12, 2019

And… Jasprit Bumrah finishes #IPL2019 unscathed… Don’t care who wins today, that’s more important. #MIvCSK — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 12, 2019

Ooh. That was close. Tough tough call. Game swings the MI way. #MIvsCSK #IPLFinal — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2019

Ill marry in 2019 if #CSK wins 👍🏻 — ➦ Manish Waghela (@manishnwaghela) May 12, 2019

18 to win off 12 balls and Bumrah does this. 150 kmph – 1 run

148.5 kmph – OUT

148 kmph – 2 runs

147 kmph – dot

147 kmph – 2 runs

143 kmph – dropped and four#MIvCSK#CSKvMI #IPL2019Final #IPL2019 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 12, 2019

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Great tournament great final !!! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 12, 2019

Dammit! Good night. Hope at least the Targereyan-Stark team wins tomorrow morning. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 12, 2019