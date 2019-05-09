Cricket |

WATCH: Disabled CSK fan manhandled by Chennai police during IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) teams present, and any action by the team has a major effect on its enormous fan base. 

This means that state officials in Tamil Nadu need to be extra careful while dealing with sensitive matters especially during CSK matches in the city.

One such poorly handled incident has come to light as a physically challenged man and activist revealed via Twitter in an emotional post.

As he explains, the video clearly shows the police officer talking sharply and refusing to pay heed to the fan’s demands for parking.

The tweet has already garnered a lot of attention and fellow CSK fans have slammed the authorities for their mishandling of the situation.

It remains to be seen what action is taken by the Chennai police after the entire episode.

