WATCH: Disabled CSK fan manhandled by Chennai police during IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) teams present, and any action by the team has a major effect on its enormous fan base.

This means that state officials in Tamil Nadu need to be extra careful while dealing with sensitive matters especially during CSK matches in the city.

One such poorly handled incident has come to light as a physically challenged man and activist revealed via Twitter in an emotional post.

@chennaipolice_ was not allowed to even enquire, “Is there any provision for disabled parking?”. Assistant commissioner abused verbally, physically pushed me despite having a valid ticket.Should we not drive a vehicle? Should v not ask parking? R v not citizens? Prof Deepak pic.twitter.com/cQu4nqcd1Q — Deepaknathan (@Deepak_TMN) May 7, 2019

As he explains, the video clearly shows the police officer talking sharply and refusing to pay heed to the fan’s demands for parking.

The tweet has already garnered a lot of attention and fellow CSK fans have slammed the authorities for their mishandling of the situation.

What nonsense is this? Why don’t the police just be courteous and empathetic to these people when they let everyone park wherever they want.. Let us be humane please — Arockia Edwin (எட்வின்) (@edwinarockia) May 7, 2019

Atrocious..our police force need more educating on Hw to behave and treat people with special needs…. And ofcourse too all civilians too.. they seem to show courtesy and respect only to celebrities and politicians…sorry to hv to say this. — Shanthi dev (@shanthidev) May 7, 2019

Please enquire and take right action @CMOTamilNadu @chennaipolice_ — Suriya prakash APS (@SuriyaAps) May 7, 2019

Usuval police atrocity… They won’t even allow us ask our rights — Sai Ramakrishnan (@Cinemarasigan19) May 7, 2019

It remains to be seen what action is taken by the Chennai police after the entire episode.