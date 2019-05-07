IPL 2019: Match umpire damages stadium property after confrontation with Virat Kohli

The Indian Premier League this season hasn’t been short on controversies. And with multiple umpiring howlers, there have been quite a few confrontations between officials and the team captains.

A similar incident happened during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s last league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the latter’s innings, a non-existent no-ball was given by umpire Nigel Llong on the penultimate ball of the 20th over.

This incident resulted in an altercation between RCB captain Virat Kohli and the English umpire. And in the aftermath of the spat, according to reports in Times of India, Llong broke the door to umpire’s room in frustration.

The report adds that the umpire ended up paying Rs. 5000 to Karnataka State Cricket Association for the damage.

“It was an unfortunate incident. As a state association, we are dutybound to report it and we are writing to the COA today,” KSCA secretary Sudhakar Rao said as reported by TOI.