Pakistan superstar batsman reveals he used Sachin Tendulkar’s bat for fastest ODI century

Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman and former captain Shahid Afridi has revealed an interesting bit of information about one of his most iconic moments.

In his autobiography titled “Game Changer” the former opening batsman has revealed that he actually used Sachin Tendulkar’s bat to score 100 off 37 balls back in 1996.

The ton was the fastest ever ODI century and came against Sri Lanka in one of the most memorable cricketing memories for the Pakistani player.

The story goes that Sachin had asked Waqar Younis (former Pakistan pacer) to take his bat to Sialkot, Pakistan’s sports goods manufacturing capital, and get a custom-made replica manufactured there.

“But guess what Waqar did before he took it to Sialkot? He gave it to me, before I went in to bat. So effectively, that first century in Nairobi by Shahid Afridi was made with Sachin Tendulkar’s best bat. Go figure,” Afridi wrote.

The autobiography includes other interesting tales about Afridi’s career in cricket with Pakistan but for Indian audiences there is no doubt that this memory of Sachin Tendulkar will be hard to get over.