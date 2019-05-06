IPL side’s assistant coach confirms reports of tension in camp, says they deserve elimination

Kolkata Knight Rider’s IPL 2019 started with a bang and riding on Andre Russell’s swashbuckling performances, they won four of their first five matches. However, they slipped up in the middle phase and ended up getting eliminated from the tournament.

KKR had to win their last league match against Mumbai Indians. However, a batting collapse saw them get dismissed for 133, a score which MI chased down in a little more than 16 overs.

In the aftermath of the elimination, KKR assistant coach Simon Katich accepted that there has been tension in the camp and it was the reason behind their slump. Reportedly, Andre Russell wasn’t very pleased with his batting position which resulted in the fallout.

“Can’t hide from the fact that there was tension,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“That was pretty evident from the last few games after we got on a bit of a roll with losses. We’ve got to address that as a group. What is so important in the IPL is the dynamic if the group and I guess the unity.

“That’s something that KKR is very very proud of. It’s a very successful franchise and it’s something that everyone involved has worked very very hard to contribute to over a long period of time. That’s something we have to certainly work at to get better at it because there’s no doubt that throughout this campaign, the dynamic within our group has certainly changed.

“It did go wrong, that’s for sure.”

He added, “Today is obviously disappointing but it’s a tough ask coming to Mumbai, we don’t obviously have great record here. Yes, it would have been great to win today and get through but to finish where we did is probably what we deserved given how our season went.”

Image Courtesy: IPL