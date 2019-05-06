Cricket |

Star IPL all-rounder pushes Mumbai Indians opener after throwing the ball at him, fans criticise his behaviour

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell didn’t have the best of outings against Mumbai Indians in their final league match of IPL 2019. And the West Indian tried to take his frustration out in a questionable way!

During the fifth over the match, with Sandeep Warrier bowling, Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock pushed the ball towards mid-off to steal a single. Russell, standing at long off, rushed in to pick up the ball and throw it at the South African.

The KKR all-rounder then ran towards De Kock and gave him a nudge on the shoulder. The batsman, admirably, did not react to Russell’s provocation and did not make the situation worse. Mumbai Indians ultimately won the encounter and ended KKR’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Russell had an odd bad outing too as he was dismissed for a duck and leaked 34 runs in 2.1 overs with the ball, conceding 21 in his first over after which this incident took place.

Indian cricket fans were quick to notice the incident and criticised Russell for his behaviour.

 

 

