Star IPL all-rounder pushes Mumbai Indians opener after throwing the ball at him, fans criticise his behaviour

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell didn’t have the best of outings against Mumbai Indians in their final league match of IPL 2019. And the West Indian tried to take his frustration out in a questionable way!

During the fifth over the match, with Sandeep Warrier bowling, Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock pushed the ball towards mid-off to steal a single. Russell, standing at long off, rushed in to pick up the ball and throw it at the South African.

The KKR all-rounder then ran towards De Kock and gave him a nudge on the shoulder. The batsman, admirably, did not react to Russell’s provocation and did not make the situation worse. Mumbai Indians ultimately won the encounter and ended KKR’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Russell had an odd bad outing too as he was dismissed for a duck and leaked 34 runs in 2.1 overs with the ball, conceding 21 in his first over after which this incident took place.

Indian cricket fans were quick to notice the incident and criticised Russell for his behaviour.

What the heck was that Russell? Your surely losing respect for that, also Mumbai crowd have given you smart reply with “booh” already, stay in your limits. Quinton De Kock is so calm and composed! Not even reacting to Russell’s arrogance! #IPL2019 #MIvKKR — Varunraj Nannaware (@Varunraj_n) May 5, 2019

@IPL Andre Rushould be pulled up by match referee for his shoulder charge on Quinton de Kock.#KKRvsMI — Wolter Wolters (@wollywolters) May 5, 2019

#MIvKKR @Russell12A please don't do that, just what you did to de kock. We totally get your frustration seeing the team not supporting you enough through the season and leaving everything to you for the most part. But don't put your respect on the line. We love you! — Sourav Das (@dasbird) May 5, 2019

West Indies players are better known for their entertainment and smiles at cricket ground; but what Andre Russel did right now to Quinton De Kock, simply speaks about arogance and frustration, a sign of bad sportsmanship.

Disgusting watching thay scenario at Wankhede.#MIvKKR — Debapriyo Choudhury (@debapriyo_tweet) May 5, 2019

Russell vs De Kock here Russell wants to have a go at him & De Kock is like 😐#VIVOIPL #MIvKKR #MI #MumbaiIndians — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) May 5, 2019

Russell this is not done 😒#MIvKKR — Kasturi Chakravarty🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ShivaniBarun) May 5, 2019

Get a life bloody idiot Russell..got out on duck and now doing stupid bowling and trying to throw ball at de kock 😡😡😡 — GOWRI (@coolgows) May 5, 2019